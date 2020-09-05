Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Enable stretched clear for a seven-length victory

Record-breaking mare Enable won her final race in Britain - the September Stakes at Kempton under Frankie Dettori.

The six year-old, trained by John Gosden, is being aimed at an historic third Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe win next month.

Sent off as the 1-14 favourite on Saturday, she went to the front early on and never looked in danger.

Enable won by seven lengths from 33-1 shot Kirstenbosch in second.

"She felt good and the dream is alive," said Dettori, 49.

"We came here to do the job - she was striding out well, and it was a no-contest really. All roads lead to Longchamp."

Victory for Enable was her 15th in 18 runs and follows her record third King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes triumph at Ascot in July.

The mare was second to Waldgeist in the 2019 Arc at ParisLongchamp after winning Europe's richest race the previous two years.

Dream of Dreams, trained by Sir Michael Stoute, won the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock.

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy guided the 5-2 favourite home in the Group One contest from 25-1 chance Glen Shiel, ridden by Hollie Doyle.

It was a third Sprint Cup win for Stoute, whose long-term partner Coral Pritchard-Gordon died last month.