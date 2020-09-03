Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Moore won the Irish Champion Stakes on Magical in 2019

Jockey Ryan Moore is free to ride in England this week after rules on 14-day quarantines in Ireland were relaxed.

The three-time British champion had been in lockdown in County Tipperary before his rides on Irish Champions Weekend on 12-13 September.

But it has been announced that overseas jockeys can ride on Irish Group One racedays without going into lockdown as part of new protocols for sportspeople.

Moore can now ride at Haydock on Saturday.

A week later, he will be on board last year's winner Magical for trainer Aidan O'Brien in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown.

Stablemate Japan is also likely to line up for the race after finishing the King George at Ascot with sore front feet.

O'Brien has said Love remains on course for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp next month.

Derby winner Serpentine is set to run for the first time since his surprise runaway Epsom triumph in Sunday's Grand Prix de Paris before a possible tilt at the Arc.

"He's a solid horse and I wouldn't be fooled by what everyone thinks about Epsom. He doesn't come back; he's relentless," said O'Brien.

Check out the latest horse racing results