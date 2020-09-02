Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Spectators could be back at Musselburgh on September 12

Musselburgh racecourse is awaiting approval from the Scottish government to stage a test event with 500 spectators on 12 September.

Limited crowds in the low hundreds are set to return to Scottish football on the same date, with three Premiership matches earmarked.

Musselburgh, in East Lothian, put forward plans for a pilot on 6 September that were not approved.

The course says it can safely stage an outdoor event with social distancing.

The Pro14 rugby match between Edinburgh and Glasgow last Friday, which had 700 supporters at Murrayfield, was the first Scottish sporting event with fans since lockdown.

Musselburgh, which also has a meeting scheduled for 27 September, will continue to operate behind closed doors until permission is granted.

General manager Bill Farnsworth said: "We are working hard with the Scottish Government and other relevant agencies to agree a plan which meets everyone's expectations."