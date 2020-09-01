Guy Mitchell made his debut as a jockey last July - almost 30 years after first applying for a licence

"I'd given up on riding as a jockey. I never thought we would get to this point."

Guy Mitchell had every reason to doubt he would ever convince the authorities to grant him a jockey licence.

He had unsuccessfully applied for one twice before, aged 16 and 18, and despite never receiving a formal reason why, he said it was clear it was because he had lost his left eye.

After all, no one with a visual impairment had ever passed the British Horseracing Authority's rigorous tests.

It took nearly 30 years for him to have one last go, when there had still never been a visually-impaired jockey in Britain, but he achieved his lifelong dream when receiving a Category A licence.

On Sunday, at the age of 46, and on only his fourth ride, he entered the winners' enclosure at Goodwood, having steered 50-1 shot The Game Is On to victory in an amateur race.

"It's just brilliant. It just goes to prove if you have a crack, sometimes you can pull it off," he told BBC Sport.

Mitchell lost his left eye as a child after a cancerous tumour was discovered in his rectus muscle at the age of three, and the subsequent treatment damaged his eye to the point it no longer worked. It was removed when he was five or six.

"I can't ever remember having binocular vision," he said.

Despite riding throughout his childhood, including exercising racehorses from the age of eight, his journey to the weighing room took several decades.

"My plan as soon as I hit my 16th birthday was to apply for a licence as an amateur jockey," he said.

"Ultimately I always wanted to be a jumps jockey. When I applied I was turned down, they never really cited specific reasons. Yes, it was 'because you've only got one eye' but it wasn't 'what if you got mud in the other one or this happened'.

"There was never a formal letter of 'A, B and C, this is why you're not doing it'. It was just a 'no, sorry, we're not permitting the licence'.

"It was obviously disappointing, but I carried on riding and applied [unsuccessfully] again when I was 18, and rode in a charity race at Cheltenham - I came last. I went off to university and that and work took over. I'd given up on riding as a jockey, I never thought we would get to this point."

Now a skin surgeon and racecourse medic - and winning jockey - he says having one eye has not had an impact on the course of his life.

"It's never stopped me doing anything, other than being a professional jockey and probably playing a higher level of rugby," he added. "I still got involved in everything, I throw myself into everything I do.

"As a kid, of course I was bullied, but that toughened me up. I don't take any nonsense from anyone."

Mitchell co-owns The Game Is On with a group of friends, and their red and yellow silks are based on the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC)'s 'egg and bacon' colours. Sunday's race was only his fourth since his debut last July.

"I was pushing him from three-and-a-half furlongs out," he said. "That was pretty exhausting. I could hear [second-placed jockey] Serena Brotherton coming behind me. I knew she wasn't that close. Usually you can hear them before you see them.

"I am always aware, and you can feel and hear them near you. I am very judicious on what is on my right side, I absolutely don't want to cause any issues for anyone, so I'd rather ride wide round a bend than squeeze someone for space. That probably isn't very good jockey-ship, but we're all fair here."

Mitchell has taken inspiration from former soldier Guy Disney, who became the first amputee jockey to win a race in Britain in 2017, and he says racing has become more inclusive.

"The BHA has brought itself into the 21st century. Medical advances have come, and you can do more functional assessments of people, like I've had, and you can prove that people are a) capable; and b) safe to ride.

"Look at Guy Disney, he's amazing. He's lost half his leg and is riding over jumps. That's much more impressive than me. So I think fortunately the BHA, like many things, has moved forward quite a bit, and that's a good thing for everyone."

One win down, what's next for Mitchell?

"To pick up some more rides," he said. "I'll be back in the gym for sure, because hopefully this is just the beginning."