The chief executive of the Jockey Club has resigned after an independent inquiry upheld allegations of bullying, racist comments and the circulation of offensive material.

Delia Bushell, who had been in the role since September 2019, tendered her resignation on Sunday, having been informed that disciplinary action had begun "on the grounds of gross misconduct".

It is understood the barrister who led the investigation also found evidence of witness tampering by Bushell.

The Jockey Club's board concluded it was "untenable" for her to remain in the position.

The Jockey Club - which operates 15 racecourses including Aintree, Cheltenham, Newmarket and Epsom Downs - announced it has appointed Nevin Truesdale as acting group chief executive following Bushell's sudden departure.

In a letter published in the Racing Post external-link , Bushell expressed her "shock and sadness" at the decision.

She added: "I have been subjected to unmerited, dishonourable, bullying behaviour by people I previously held in high regard and trusted.

"Given the toxicity of the working environment I find myself in, the predetermination of the disciplinary and the clear and ongoing threats to my reputation, I have no choice but to accept the repudiatory conduct described in this letter and to resign with immediate effect."

BBC Sport understands that the England and Wales Cricket Board - where Bushell is a director - will review the situation.