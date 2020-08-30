Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Crowley switched from jumps to flat racing 14 years ago

Jim Crowley rode his 2,000th career winner in Britain aboard Modmin at Goodwood - becoming only the fifth current Flat jockey to reach the milestone.

The former champion jockey, 42, joins Frankie Dettori, Ryan Moore, Joe Fanning and Jamie Spencer.

His wins are over jumps and Flat combined.

The Marcus Tregoning-trained Modmin - the 30-100 favourite - made all the running to win the Novice Stakes.

"It has been a fantastic season so far and I hope it continues. It was nice to do it here as it's my local track," said Crowley. "I've got a lot of fond memories here and to ride it in these colours for Marcus was nice."

Crowley has set his sights on reaching 3,000 winners.

"It's not impossible," he said. "It might seem a long way away now stood here, but so did 2,000 and so did 1,000. We will keep batting away and see where we end up."

He added: "I'd love to win a Classic as I've been second in an Oaks and two St Legers, not that I'm counting. That is the one thing I would love to do, as I've rattled the crossbar in most of them."

Meanwhile, Guy Mitchell became the first visually impaired jockey in the UK to win a race when he was successful on The Game Is On at 50-1 in the Amateur Jockeys' Handicap.

Mitchell, who lost an eye to cancer, is the first person with a visual impairment to be granted a license by the British Horse Racing Authority.

He said he was "elated" after being granted a license at the "third or fourth" attempt and winning a race at the fourth time of asking.