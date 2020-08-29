Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Doyle won her first listed race in 2017

Hollie Doyle became the first female jockey to ride five winners on the same British card with a remarkable 899-1 quintuple at Windsor.

The 23-year-old sealed her first Royal Ascot win in June and won four times at Wolverhampton last month.

Also last month she added her first success at Group level on board Dame Malliot at Newmarket.

On soft ground at Windsor she triumphed in the 13:05 BST, 13:40, 14:40, 15:15 and 16:25 races.

Doyle's first success of the afternoon was on the Mick Channon-trained Indian Creak, a 3-1 favourite, and she also triumphed on Sur Mer, Le Don De Vie, Extra Elusive and Mistress Nellie.

"It feels great, someone just told me," Berkshire-based Doyle said of her feat. "The last few years have been awesome, but you've got to keep on improving and pushing more and more."