Favourite Fujaira Prince held off Glencadam Glory to claim victory in the Ebor Handicap at York.

The Roger Varian-trained six-year-old, ridden by Andrea Atzeni, surged clear to become a rare winning favourite of this race.

The last successful favourite came in 2007, with the Luca Cumani-trained Purple Moon.

Verdana Blue took third on the rain-softened ground, followed by Monica Sheriff, Euchen Glen and Ranch Hand.

Fujaira Prince triumphed at Royal Ascot in the Copper Horse Handicap in June, and here hit the front in the final furlong to win by half a length.

There was another length back to Verdana Blue in third, in one of the Flat calendar's most notoriously difficult handicaps.