The win at York is the third high-profile victory for Battaash this summer

Odds-on favourite Battaash added to his brilliant sprinting reputation with a hard-fought victory in defence of his Nunthorpe Stakes crown at York.

The Charlie Hills-trained horse had to defy rain-softened ground which put hopes of bettering the course record he set last year off the agenda.

Jim Crowley's mount, who went off at 1-2, was challenged by Que Amoro (22-1) but raced clear to win by a length.

"He's the horse of a lifetime," said Crowley who won the first four races.

"We're lucky to have him about and it's fantastic for [owner] Sheikh Hamdan - he's a big supporter of racing and has been for a long time and I'm glad I can repay him in some way. It's been a golden summer."

The victory at York follows success in the King's Stand at Royal Ascot in June and a fourth King George Stakes in a record time at Goodwood last month.

It also capped an outstanding day in the saddle for the former champion jockey who completed a 127-1 four-timer - winning on Alfaatik (15-2), Enbihaar (15-8f) and Minzaal (5-2f), all like Battaash for Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum.