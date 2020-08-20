Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Favourite Love eased to victory in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks at York.

Love, ridden by Ryan Moore and trained by Aidan O'Brien, justified her 4-9 tag as favourite to win by more than four lengths, with 33-1 Alpinista in second and One Voice at 12-1 third.

"She is very special. Last year she was exceptional but this year has got even stronger," Moore told ITV Sport.

Love also won the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket in June and the Investec Oaks at Epsom in July.

The Darley Yorkshire Oaks was the feature race on the second day of the Ebor Festival after Ghaiyyath won the Juddmonte International Stakes on Wednesday.