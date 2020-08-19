Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

The race was on day one of the Ebor Festival at York

Ghaiyyath won his third Group One race of the season with victory in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York.

Under jockey William Buick, the 11-8 favourite won by three lengths from 9-4 shot Magical.

His victory added to successes in the Coronation Cup and Coral-Eclipse in the past two months.

"I'm delighted with that. It was a great performance and a great front-running ride by William," said trainer Charlie Appleby.

"We had our plan - the Coronation, miss Ascot, and go for the Eclipse before coming here. As we all know plans don't always work out, but he's been exceptional every start this year."