Fallon won the July Cup with Oxted at Newmarket last month

Champion apprentice jockey Cieren Fallon has been recruited by Qatar Racing on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old, son of former champion jockey Kieren, will become Qatar's second jockey, behind current champion jockey Oisin Murphy.

Fallon sealed his first Group One success at Newmarket last month.

He will have his first Qatar Racing ride aboard the William Haggas-trained Code of Silence in the 18:00 BST race at Lingfield Park on Wednesday.

"He will be a huge asset," Qatar Racing manager David Redvers said.

"[Chairman] Sheikh Fahad has been watching Cieren from the outset of his career and has been very impressed by his riding under the tutelage of William Haggas. He has an incredibly calm demeanour for his age, an intuitive riding style and is very level-headed."