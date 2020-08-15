Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Mishriff justified jockey Frankie Dettori's decision to miss riding at next week's Ebor Festival at York with a comfortable victory in the Prix Guillaume D'Ornano at Deauville.

Dettori decided to ride the John Gosden-trained colt despite new quarantine regulations regarding travel from France to the UK meaning his stay in the country will be extended.

The 49-year-old will also ride Palace Pier in the Prix Jacques le Marois on Sunday and Campanelle for Wesley Ward in the Prix Morny on 23 August.

He said: "Myself and John discussed long and hard. Mishriff and Palace Pier are two stable stars and I decided to swallow the quarantine and come here and take my chance.

"At least half the job is done. Let's hope we can get the other half done.

"For elite sportsmen they have changed the quarantine rule from 14 to eight days, so I am prolonging my stay in Deauville to ride next weekend.

"There's nothing to rush back for at home at the moment and it's not a bad place to spend a week.

"I think I'll have some chill-out time and there are also some good races next Saturday, so I'm going to keep an eye on the entries and maybe get some rides on Saturday as well."

Dettori's next big domestic ride will be on Enable when she warms up for October's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Kempton Park on 5 September.