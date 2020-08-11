Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Advertise won the Group One Commonwealth Cup for Phoenix Thoroughbreds at Royal Ascot in 2019

Big-spending Phoenix Thoroughbreds has announced it is to quit racing in the UK where it had run 41 horses in 170 races over the past three years.

The Dubai-based company has denied allegations of money laundering, as reported by the Racing Post.

"It is with a heavy heart that Phoenix Thoroughbreds will no longer have our racing operations in the UK," said chief executive Amer Abdulaziz Salman.

The firm says it had horses with 11 trainers in the UK.

One of its biggest victories came when Advertise landed the Group One Commonwealth Cup under Frankie Dettori at Royal Ascot last year.

Phoenix says its withdrawal from the UK will begin with immediate effect but the organisation will continue to race in other jurisdictions around the world.

"Seeing our colours race at Ascot, Newmarket and further afield has been a dream come true for myself and everyone here at Phoenix Thoroughbreds," added a statement from the chief executive.

"We have invested large amounts into the industry in the UK helping to employ hundreds of staff both directly and indirectly.

"This has not been a decision we have taken lightly. However, for the growth and well-being of our business and our partners internationally, we have taken the decision to leave the UK for the foreseeable future."

Billed as the "world's first regulated thoroughbred fund" when founded in 2017, Phoenix has been a big spender at bloodstock sales but was forced to deny a series of money laundering claims.