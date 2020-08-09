Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Frankie Dettori celebrates after Enable claims record third King George at Ascot last month

Record-breaking mare Enable will miss York's Ebor meeting next week and a potential clash with dual Classic-winning filly Love.

The six-year-old Enable, trained by John Gosden, is being aimed at a historic third Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe win in October.

The three-time King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes winner had two options at York's Ebor meeting next week.

But she will run instead in the September Stakes at Kempton.

Enable, the mount of Frankie Dettori, could have continued running over a mile and a half for the Yorkshire Oaks, a race she was won twice before - but that would have meant a meeting with Aidan O'Brien's 1,000 Guineas and Oaks winner Love.

If the mare, owned by Khalid Abdullah, had dropped down to a mile and a quarter, she would have come up against her Eclipse conqueror Ghaiyyath.

"Prince Khalid has decided that Enable's next start will be the September Stakes Group Three at Kempton on 5 September," said Abdullah's racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe.

"As has been stated, the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe Group One remains her main objective."