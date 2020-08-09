Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Buick also won at Glorious Goodwood on Space Blues

Space Blues gave in-form jockey William Buick a Group One triumph in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville.

The 4-1 shot, trained in Newmarket for the Godolphin team by Charlie Appleby, was an impressive winner in France.

Another British runner, 14-1 shot Hello Youmzain from the Kevin Ryan yard, was second.

Aidan O'Brien's fast-finishing Irish challenger Lope Y Fernandez (10-1) finished third.

Godolphin's previously unbeaten favourite Earthlight, trained in France by Andre Fabre, was unplaced when seeking a seventh straight success.