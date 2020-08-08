Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Doyle, who is fifth in the jockeys' championship, powers clear on Extra Elusive

Hollie Doyle picked up another Group winner as she landed the Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock on 11-2 shot Extra Elusive.

She gave a fine front-running ride on the winner, trained by Roger Charlton for owner Imad Alsaga, who recently appointed Doyle as his first jockey.

Extra Elusive won by two-and-a-quarter lengths from Certain Lad with odds-on favourite Global Giant third under Frankie Dettori.

Doyle had targeted a Group win in 2020.

The 23-year-old now has two, with the Group Three victory at Haydock following her Group Two win at Newmarket last month on Dame Malliot.

"She's doing fantastically well," said Charlton.

"It's great for her profession and great for all the girls - it encourages everybody as she's right up there with the best."

There was a shock in the Sweet Solera Stakes at Newmarket as 66-1 shot Star Of Emaraaty won under Kevin Stott for trainer Kevin Ryan.