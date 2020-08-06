Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

British Champions Day features five Group One races

Qipco British Champions Day Date: Saturday 17 October Venue: Ascot racecourse

Prize money for Britain's richest raceday has been cut by 40% as the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit racing.

The £2.5m on offer for British Champions Day at Ascot on 17 October is down from nearly £4.3m in 2019.

British racing resumed on 1 June without spectators after being suspended in mid-March.

The big race at Ascot, the Champion Stakes, is worth £750,000, compared with more than £1.3m last year.

It is unclear whether some spectators will be allowed for the 10th anniversary of the fixture, which is the finale of the British Champions Series.

"We are pleased to be able to stage a card worth £2.5m despite our income streams being so negatively affected and the enormous challenges facing the sport currently," said series chief executive Rod Street.

The prize fund is well in excess of the minimum values (£150,000 for Group One contests) announced by the British Horseracing Authority for races between September and December this year.