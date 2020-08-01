Goodwood: Summerghand lands Stewards' Cup victory behind closed doors
Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing
Top weight Summerghand triumphed in the Stewards' Cup on the final day of the Glorious Goodwood meeting.
The 22-1 shot, ridden by Danny Tudhope, held off the challenge of Kimifive (11-1) and Brian The Snail (66-1) in the six-furlong race.
"He's a tricky horse, but the gaps opened up nicely," said Tudhope.
The day's card was held behind closed doors after a pilot to allow larger crowds at sporting venues was called off on Friday.
Goodwood had planned to have 4,000 spectators in attendance, but following a spike in coronavirus cases, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said fans would not be allowed in.
Summerghand, trained by David O'Meara, had been well-fancied for the Wokingham Stakes, also over six furlongs, at June's Royal Ascot meeting but was beaten by a nose on that occasion and was out of contention last time out at Newbury.
This time, however, O'Meara's charge found the gaps in the 27-strong field at the right time to come through and win by a head.