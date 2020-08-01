Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Summerghand made up for a poor run last time out at Newbury

Top weight Summerghand triumphed in the Stewards' Cup on the final day of the Glorious Goodwood meeting.

The 22-1 shot, ridden by Danny Tudhope, held off the challenge of Kimifive (11-1) and Brian The Snail (66-1) in the six-furlong race.

"He's a tricky horse, but the gaps opened up nicely," said Tudhope.

The day's card was held behind closed doors after a pilot to allow larger crowds at sporting venues was called off on Friday.

Goodwood had planned to have 4,000 spectators in attendance, but following a spike in coronavirus cases, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said fans would not be allowed in.

Summerghand, trained by David O'Meara, had been well-fancied for the Wokingham Stakes, also over six furlongs, at June's Royal Ascot meeting but was beaten by a nose on that occasion and was out of contention last time out at Newbury.

This time, however, O'Meara's charge found the gaps in the 27-strong field at the right time to come through and win by a head.