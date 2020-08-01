Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Stan Mellor guided Stalbridge Colonist to victory against Arkle in 1966

Stan Mellor, the first jump jockey to ride 1,000 winners, has died aged 83.

The three-time champion jockey was one of the few riders to triumph in a race against Arkle.

Mellor guided Stalbridge Colonist to victory against the legendary Irish racehorse in the 1966 Hennessy Gold Cup.

He had a successful training career and saddled both Royal Mail (1980) and Lean Ar Aghaidh (1987) to win the Whitbread Gold Cup.

Both horses also finished third in the Grand National, with Royal Mail behind Aldaniti and Spartan Missile in 1981.