Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Battaash leads the field home on the picturesque Sussex Downs

Battaash eclipsed his own track record as he claimed the King George Qatar Stakes for the fourth successive year at Glorious Goodwood in 55.62 seconds.

The Charlie Hills-trained six-year-old, who was also an impressive winner at Royal Ascot last month, raced home by two and a quarter lengths.

On a warm day on good to firm ground on the Sussex Downs, he passed the post in under 56 seconds for the first time.

Glass Slippers was second, with 100-1 Ornate was another neck away in third.

Jockey Jim Crowley and the 2-7 favourite were already in front at the halfway point and completed the five furlongs in 55.62 seconds - 0.58secs quicker than the previous best time of 56.20secs set last year.

On Friday it was announced that Saturday's card, which was to have seen 4,000 spectators attend as part of a pilot scheme, will now be behind closed doors.