Fancy Blue held off One Voice to win the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood for 22-year-old trainer Donnacha O'Brien.

The 11-4 shot, ridden by Ryan Moore, prevailed as Tom Marquand closed in riding the runner-up, with Nazeef third and favourite Magic Wand unplaced.

O'Brien, son of legendary trainer Aidan, was a Classic-winning jockey who retired from riding 20 months ago.

Earlier, Mogul swooped late under Moore to win the Gordon Stakes for Donnacha's father.

Donnacha only sent out his first winner in February but claimed a Classic success as a trainer when Fancy Blue landed the French Oaks earlier this month.

More to follow