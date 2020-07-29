Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Mohaather (2) comes through to win as Kameko is left in fourth

Mohaather produced a stunning turn of foot to win a dramatic Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

The 3-1 shot ridden by Jim Crowley for trainer Marcus Tregoning struggled for room before surging clear of runner-up Circus Maximus, with favourite Siskin third.

"He's an absolute aeroplane. He's done it the hard way, everything went wrong for him," said Crowley.

Kameko, the 2,000 Guineas winner, was fourth after being trapped on the rail.

"I felt like the best horse didn't win on the day. It was jockey error and I apologise to connections," said Kameko's rider Oisin Murphy.

The victory of Mohaather, for owner Hamdan Al Maktoum, was Tregoning's biggest since Sir Percy landed the Derby at Epsom in 2006.

