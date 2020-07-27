Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Glorious Goodwood will begin behind closed doors, with spectators allowed in on Saturday

Qatar Goodwood Festival Dates: Tuesday 28 to Saturday 1 August Venue: Goodwood Racecourse Racecards and results

An unusual Glorious Goodwood starts on Tuesday with Stradivarius seeking to make history under Frankie Dettori.

The 49-year-year-old jockey is aiming for a record fourth Goodwood Cup with the horse trained by John Gosden.

Trainer Charlie Hills will seek another landmark on Friday as Battaash goes for a fourth straight King George Stakes.

English and Irish Guineas winners Siskin and Kameko meet on Wednesday, while spectators return to racing for the first time since March on Saturday.

Around 4,000 members and guests will be allowed in on the meeting's final day as one of the test events following county cricket and the World Snooker Championship.

Here is a rundown of highlights at Goodwood, usually a key part of the summer social calendar but being held behind closed doors for the first four days because of the coronavirus pandemic:

Tuesday - Goodwood Cup 15:15 BST

Stradivarius, fresh from a third Gold Cup win at Ascot, faces his "greatest" challenge when taking on Irish Derby winner Santiago, according to Gosden.

Santiago, half the age at three years old, gets a weight concession of 15lb.

Wednesday - Sussex Stakes 15:15

A clash of English and Irish Guineas winners Kameko and Siskin, who face five other rivals including the Aidan O'Brien trio of Circus Maximus, Wichita and Vatican City. Mohaather and San Donato also run in the one-mile Group One contest.

Thursday - Nassau Stakes 15:15

Japanese challenger Deirdre seeks a second successive victory at the meeting for champion jockey Oisin Murphy.

Falmouth Stakes winner Nazeefis one of several leading chances at the fixture for Jim Crowley, who is rated favourite to be leading jockey.

Friday - King George Stakes 15:15

Battaash is set to start as odds-on favourite after a convincing victory at Royal Ascot.

The six-year-old will be looking for a 12th win in 22 starts, although Prix de l'Abbaye winner Glass Slippers is among the opposition.

Saturday - Stewards' Cup 15:35

Recent Newbury winner Nahaar is among the favourites, while Lancashire Oaks victor Manuela de Vega features in the preceding Lily Langtry Stakes.

While Goodwood welcomed 100,000 spectators last year, it will host a total of 4,000 this time - in eight mini-enclosures on Saturday.

Any other business?