Enable has completed a record third King George triumph at Ascot.

The mare, ridden by Frankie Dettori and trained by John Gosden, beat the only other two runners - Japan and Sovereign - by five-and-a-half lengths.

Sovereign set the pace but six-year-old Enable reeled in the early leader and eventually cruised to victory.

"She's trained beautifully for this race and she is back in top order. We are thrilled with her and I was expecting to see that," Gosden said.

More to follow.