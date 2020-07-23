Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Red Kelly was the favourite for Friday's Ulster Derby

Red Kelly has won the Ulster Derby at Down Royal for trainer Johnny Murtagh.

Shane Kelly rode the 9/4 favourite to victory at the Lisburn venue, delivering a hat-trick of victories for former jockey Murtagh.

Friday's behind-closed-doors event was the second horse racing meeting in Northern Ireland since the coronavirus lockdown.

The sport returned in the country on 15 July at Downpatrick.

Red Kelly, who won earlier this month at Leopardstown, was one of two horses running for Murtagh in the Derby alongside Springbank.