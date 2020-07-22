Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Enable will bid for an unprecedented third Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe victory later this year

Qipco King George & Queen Elizabeth Stakes Date: Saturday 25 July Time: 15:35 BST Venue: Ascot Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live

Enable will face just three rivals as she bids for a record third victory in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

The six-year-old mare, to be ridden by Frankie Dettori for trainer John Gosden, won the race in 2017 and 2019.

Her opponents - Japan, Anthony Van Dyck and Sovereign - are all trained in the Republic of Ireland by Aidan O'Brien.

It is the smallest field since 1964 for a contest traditionally considered a summer highlight of British racing.

After 12 successive wins, Enable was runner-up in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October when seeking a record third triumph in that race and has been kept in training at the age of six for another attempt at the French showpiece.

Gosden has admitted she was not 100% fit when returning at Sandown last month, finishing second to Ghaiyyath in the Coral-Eclipse Stakes.

On Saturday, O'Brien's principal jockey, Ryan Moore, rides Japan, who was fourth in the Arc after winning the Juddmonte International Stakes last season.

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy has been booked for 2019 Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck, with last year's Irish Derby victor Sovereign set to be partnered by William Buick.

Prize money has been slashed as the sport feels the impact of the Covid-19 crisis - down to £400,000 from the original £1.25m.

It will be the first time in 19 years that six-time winning trainer Sir Michael Stoute does not have a runner.

Approximate odds

1-2 Enable, 11-4 Japan, 9-1 Anthony Van Dyck, 10-1 Sovereign