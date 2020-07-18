Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Jockey Colin Keane and trainer Ger Lyons won the Irish 2,000 Guineas in June with Siskin

Trainer Ger Lyons won his second Classic of the season as Even So took the Irish Oaks.

The 10-1 shot, a daughter of 2012 Derby winner Camelot, was guided to a two-length victory at the Curragh by jockey Colin Keane.

Favourite Cayenne Pepper (2-1) was second, with Passion (6-1) in third place.

Keane and Lyons had combined last month to win the Irish 2,000 Guineas with Siskin.

"She's just a queen, isn't she?" said Lyons after victory with Even So, the first horse he has trained for owners from the powerful Coolmore Stud team.