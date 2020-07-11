July Cup: Oxted beats Sceptical at Newmarket
Cieren Fallon, the son of retired six-time champion jockey Kieren, won the July Cup at Newmarket aboard Oxted for trainer Roger Teal.
It was the biggest win so far of the 21-year-old's career in a race his father never won.
Frankie Dettori - who needs the July Cup for a full house of big Group One victories in Britain - was second on Sceptical.
It was a first top-level win for Fallon junior and Lambourn trainer Teal.
Pre-race favourite Golden Horde (2-1), finished third, as Khaadem came fourth.
An emotional Fallon said he was "speechless" after claiming victory.
"I can't put it into words," Fallon told ITV. "I was just a passenger on a very good horse and Mr Teal has done an incredible job."