Geraghty was hired by JP McManus to be his retained jockey five years ago

Leading Irish jump jockey Barry Geraghty has announced his retirement aged 40.

He won all the major races, including the Grand National in 2003 on Monty's Pass and the Cheltenham Gold Cup with Kicking King and Bobs Worth.

Geraghty was also associated with champion chasers Moscow Flyer and Sprinter Sacre.

"I am happy to say I'm announcing my retirement," said Geraghty, the retained jockey for owner JP McManus.

"A big thank you to my family, friends and everyone who has supported me over the last 24 years.

"I've been blessed to have had a wonderful career and I'm looking to what the future holds."

Geraghty replaced AP McCoy as the main man for McManus after the legendary jockey retired in 2015.

He bounced back from a succession of injuries to ride five winners at Cheltenham in March, including the Champion Hurdle on Epatante.

Geraghty, who was Irish champion jump jockey in 2000 and 2004, is the second most successful rider in Cheltenham Festival history with 43 wins, behind only his compatriot Ruby Walsh, who quit the sport last year.