Epsom Oaks: Love wins Classic for Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien
Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing
Love was a convincing nine-length winner of the Oaks at Epsom for jockey Ryan Moore and trainer Aidan O'Brien.
The 1,000 Guineas winner completed a Classic double from stablemate Ennistymon, with Frankly Darling third.
"I think this filly is very special. She was very impressive," said Moore of the 11-10 favourite, who is O'Brien's eighth winner of the Oaks.
The Oaks and the Derby (16:55 BST) are taking place behind closed doors and on the same day for the first time.