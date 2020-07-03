Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Racing took place at Leicester in June

Tuesday's meeting at Leicester will go ahead despite the local lockdown in the region following a coronavirus spike.

Health secretary Matt Hancock announced on Monday that all non-essential businesses in and around Leicester would have to close again.

Racing took place at Leicester on Tuesday after consultation between local health authorities and the British Horseracing Authority.

Leicester City's home game with Crystal Palace on Saturday is also going ahead.

The BHA said: "It remains the case the local lockdown has effectively reinstated restrictions as they were on 14 June.

"Racing was permitted at this time in accordance with UK government guidelines, and therefore racing fixtures are permitted to go ahead in the region."

Owners will not be able to attend the Leicester fixture next week because admission of owners to racing fixtures was not permitted on 14 June.

Racing resumed in the UK behind closed doors on 1 June.