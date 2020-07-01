Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Staff and jockeys stood in silence at Southwell

Jockeys observed a minute's silence in memory of Grand National-winning rider Liam Treadwell as jump racing resumed at Southwell.

Treadwell, who rode 100-1 shot Mon Mome to win the 2009 Grand National at Aintree, died aged 34.

The tribute also remembered Aintree Racecourse chairman Rose Paterson, 63, who also died last week.

"Liam was a good lad, a good jockey, and an even nicer human being," said champion jockey Brian Hughes.

"When a tragedy like that happens, people say how nice the person was but he genuinely was a top fella."

Police attended Treadwell's home near near Bridgnorth, Shropshire, on 23 June and are treating his death as unexplained but said there was no third-party involvement.

Jump racing has resumed after being suspended in Great Britain on 17 March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There was a poignant victory for jockey Brendan Powell Jr, a friend of both Treadwell and former rider James Banks, whose death earlier this year shocked the racing community.

"It's been a tough few months for everyone," said Powell after winning on Isaac Wonder in a handicap chase for trainer Michael Scudamore.

"I was close with both James and Liam, and it's been hard. The main thing is to keep your head right and try and stay busy."

Paterson was found dead in woodland near her home in Ellesmere, Shropshire, on 24 June.

The wife of North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson, she was on the main board of stewards at the Jockey Club, which owns Aintree and other leading tracks including Cheltenham.