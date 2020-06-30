Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Leicester is staging a nine-race card from 16:40 BST on Tuesday

Several runners have been withdrawn by trainers from racing at Leicester after Tuesday's meeting was cleared to go ahead despite new city lockdown rules.

The nine-race evening fixture is taking place after consultation between local health authorities and the British Horseracing Authority (BHA).

But local trainer Mick Appleby said: "I cannot believe racing is still going ahead.

"For the safety of all my staff, I have decided to withdraw all my runners."

Appleby's trio of horses were among 17 runners from a total of 121 to be declared non-runners.

Leicester has been placed back under lockdown measures after a spike in Covid-19 cases in the area.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced on Monday evening that all non-essential businesses would have to close again, with schools also closing from Thursday.

A BHA spokesman said: "Local authorities confirmed on Tuesday morning that, as racecourses are a place of work, and strict safety criteria are in place, today's [Tuesday's] fixture at Leicester racecourse has been given permission to go ahead.

"The fixture is being held behind closed doors. Only essential personnel are permitted to work at racing fixtures at present, and our guidelines require attendees to have little or no contact with the local community. Attendees are expected go straight to and from the venue.

"Every attendee undergoes a stringent three-stage medical screening process. Strict social distancing measures are in place.

"The health of participants and the public was uppermost in determining the procedures we have put in place for all race meetings."