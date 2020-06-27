Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Favourite Santiago clinched a 14th Irish Derby win for Aidan O'Brien as the trainer saddled the first four in the Curragh Classic.

Jockey Seamie Heffernan secured his fourth Irish Derby triumph as his 2-1 mount held off Emmet McNamara on Tiger Moth by a head.

Tiger Moth, priced at 11-1, looked like getting up midway through the final furlong but Santiago held on.

Dawn Patrol, a 10-1 shot, was third with Order of Australia fourth at 33-1.

It was Santiago's second big success this month after his triumph in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot.

The Authorized colt moved two furlongs down from his Ascot triumph to win the mile-and-a-half Irish Classic.

Santiago finished second on his first two starts as a juvenile - including to top-class filly Alpine Star - before getting off the mark at short odds in a maiden at Listowel in September.

Ballydoyle trainer O'Brien, 50, also had a 1-2-3 in last year's Irish Derby when outsider Sovereign took the spoils.

With the Irish Derby taking place before its Epsom equivalent and the Covid-19 crisis preventing English hopefuls from making the trip, the field lacked depth but the result went the way it had on so many occasions with O'Brien utterly dominant.

O'Brien told Irish broadcaster RTE that Santiago could be aimed at the St Leger next.

"Santiago is a lovely, straightforward horse. He likes to take his time in his races and Seamus got a lovely run through and stayed very well," said the trainer.

"It (the St Leger) looks a lovely race for him. We have the second and the third there too, so we will see what the lads want to do.

"They are two lovely horses (Tiger Moth and Dawn Patrol) and are two babies, they are progressing. In a month's time they will be even better we think."