Santiago won the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot under Ryan Moore

Record-breaking trainer Aidan O'Brien plans to run six horses in this weekend's Irish Derby.

And he could saddle the same number in the Derby at Epsom a week later, where Mogul and Russian Emperor are among intended runners.

Royal Ascot winner Santiago heads his contenders as O'Brien seeks a 14th triumph in the Irish Derby.

The race takes place behind closed doors at the Curragh on Saturday evening at 19:15 BST.

A week later, the trainer seeks an eighth victory in the Derby at Epsom.

O'Brien's intended runners

Irish Derby, Curragh, 27 June: Arthur's Kingdom, Santiago, Order Of Australia, Iberia, Dawn Patrol, Tiger Moth

The Derby, Epsom, 4 July: Amhran Na Bhfiann, Russian Emperor, Mogul, Vatican City, Mythical, Armory (*possible)

French Derby, Chantilly, 5 July: Fort Myers, Armory (*if not running at Epsom)