Aidan O'Brien: Santiago among six for trainer in Irish Derby; Mogul heads Epsom hopes
Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing
Record-breaking trainer Aidan O'Brien plans to run six horses in this weekend's Irish Derby.
And he could saddle the same number in the Derby at Epsom a week later, where Mogul and Russian Emperor are among intended runners.
Royal Ascot winner Santiago heads his contenders as O'Brien seeks a 14th triumph in the Irish Derby.
The race takes place behind closed doors at the Curragh on Saturday evening at 19:15 BST.
A week later, the trainer seeks an eighth victory in the Derby at Epsom.
O'Brien's intended runners
Irish Derby, Curragh, 27 June: Arthur's Kingdom, Santiago, Order Of Australia, Iberia, Dawn Patrol, Tiger Moth
The Derby, Epsom, 4 July: Amhran Na Bhfiann, Russian Emperor, Mogul, Vatican City, Mythical, Armory (*possible)
French Derby, Chantilly, 5 July: Fort Myers, Armory (*if not running at Epsom)