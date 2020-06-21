Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

English King won by two and three quarter lengths at Lingfield this month

In-form Frankie Dettori has been booked to ride the favourite, English King, in the Derby at Epsom on 4 July.

The 49-year-old, who was leading jockey at Royal Ascot, will seek his third Derby triumph on the horse trained by Ed Walker.

Tom Marquand was on board for English King's past two runs, including an impressive victory at Lingfield.

English King is a general 7-2 chance ahead of 4-1 Kameko, the 2,000 Guineas winner trained by Andrew Balding.

"Frankie obviously has a wealth of big-race experience and raises his game to stratospheric heights for the big races. We feel very privileged to have him on board," said Walker.

The Derby, which normally attracts more than 100,000 racegoers, is being held without spectators this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Postponed from its original date on 6 June, the new fixture will also stage the Oaks on the same day.

Dettori rode Stradivarius to a third consecutive Gold Cup win at Ascot on Thursday in the black and yellow silks of Bjorn Nielsen, who also owns English King - a son of 2012 Derby winner Camelot.

The Italian jockey won the Derby at the 15th attempt on Authorized in 2007 and triumphed again on Golden Horn in 2015.

Briton Marquand, 22, is considered one of racing's rising stars and claimed his first Royal Ascot winner with Who Dares Wins on Saturday.