Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Adam Kirby is one of the tallest jockeys in the weighing room

Golden Horde held off Kimari and Frankie Dettori to win the Commonwealth Cup on day four of Royal Ascot.

The 5-1 winner, ridden by Adam Kirby and trained by Clive Cox, had enjoyed a successful 2019 campaign as a two-year-old and showed he had progressed well.

He went to the fore from the start of the six-furlong feature race and looked strong after that.

American-trained Kimari moved up to challenge but Golden Horde had more left and won by a length and a half.

Earlier, Dettori had claimed his 70th Royal Ascot victory when Fanny Logan came from last to first for a decisive victory in the Hardwicke Stakes.

More to follow.