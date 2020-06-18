Royal Ascot: Stradivarius and Frankie Dettori land third successive Gold Cup victory
Stradivarius put in a majestic performance to land a third successive Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.
Frankie Dettori made his move to the front on the 4-5 favourite with two furlongs to go and looked comfortable.
The pair accelerated beautifully away from the rest of the field to win by 10 lengths with Nayef Road (11-1) second and Cross Counter (7-1) third.
Stradivarius joins Sagaro and Yeats in winning the highlight of the Royal meeting three times.
