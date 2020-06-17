Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Lord North won by nearly four lengths

Lord North ran out an impressive winner of the Prince of Wales' Stakes for jockey James Doyle at Royal Ascot.

The 5-1 chance, trained by John Gosden, burst clear in the closing stages to win day two's big race by three and three-quarter lengths from Addeybb.

Barney Roy was third, with favourite Japan fourth after emerging slowly from the stalls under Ryan Moore.

Earlier, Moore secured his 60th Royal Ascot victory with Russian Emperor, which denied the Queen a winner.

Moore edged out First Receiver, ridden by Frankie Dettori, in the Hampton Court Stakes.