Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Battaash was part of an opening day treble for jockey Jim Crowley

Battaash battered his rivals with a brilliant burst of speed to triumph as Royal Ascot began behind closed doors.

The 5-6 favourite, part of a treble for jockey Jim Crowley, cruised to victory in the King's Stand Stakes after finishing runner-up in 2018 and 2019.

It was a 1-2 for trainer Charlie Hills with stablemate Equilateral second ahead. Liberty Beach finished third.

Circus Maximus, under Ryan Moore, won the Queen Anne Stakes in a photo finish from Frankie Dettori aboard Terebellum.

Dettori had reason to celebrate later with victory on Frankly Darling in the Ribblesdale Stakes, while 18-1 chance Pyledriver landed the King Edward VII Stakes.

The meeting is taking place without spectators and with strict safety protocols because of the coronavirus pandemic and the Queen is missing the fixture for the first time in her 68-year reign.

So it was to an eerie silence that Crowley won the opening Buckingham Palace Handicap on Motakhayyel for trainer Richard Hannon.

But the rider was smiling behind his face mask, and had more reasons to celebrate after Battaash took the Group One sprint and he followed up with victory on Nazeef to complete a 118-1 treble.