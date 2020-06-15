Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Peggie Sue ridden by Nicola Currie (left) wins the Chepstow Plant International Handicap in front of deserted stands

Welsh trainer Grace Harris celebrated the return of live sport in Wales with a win at Chepstow.

Monday evening's meeting was the first competitive sport to return to Wales since the coronavirus lockdown.

Port Noir led well inside the final furlong in the five-furlong handicap to land Harris and jockey John Egan a 7-1 win on Welsh soil.

"It's so good to be back on home turf. To get a winner at the first meeting here in Wales is great," Harris said.

"It's brilliant racing is back. It's the biggest industry for us and to have local tracks up and running again is so nice.

"It has many benefits, including minimising travelling for the horses and the staff. It's much nicer to be here."

Harris, now 30, was the youngest duel-purpose trainer ever to be granted a licence in 2014 at just 24 years old.

Training horses both for jumping and the flat at her yard in Shirenewton - just four miles from Chepstow - she is a regular at her local racetrack.

But she admitted that Monday's race night at Chepstow was a different atmosphere to the usual hustle and bustle.

'Still a big buzz'

Strict social-distancing measures implemented by the British Horseracing Authority meant stands that can pack 12,000 racing fans at the course were empty.

Entry to the course was instead reserved for the few staff essential to the wellbeing of the horses, as well as other crucial officials such as the doctors, vets and the BHA social distancing officer.

"Chepstow is usually my favourite track," Harris conceded. "That's because normally all my friends are here cheering the horses on and all the owners can come and watch. It's a great atmosphere.

"I must admit it is very quiet at the racecourse without all the crowds. There is still a big buzz for us, mainly because we've got plenty of staff because we've got a lot of runners.

"All my staff are absolutely delighted to be back. This is what they work for - these winners."

There were no other Welsh winners at Chepstow, with in-form Bargoed-born jockey David Probert drawing a blank from his eight rides.

Probert passed the 1,000 win milestone last week and will hope for better luck at Royal Ascot, which begins on Tuesday.

Racing in Britain had been suspended since 17 March because of the coronavirus pandemic, with Newcastle hosting the return of racing in England on 1 June.

There will be racing in north Wales at Bangor-on-Dee in July, while races at Ffos Las in west Wales will not resume until October.