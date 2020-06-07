Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Naas staff have been working around the clock to ensure that the Covid-19 protocols will be in place for Irish racing's return on Monday

Irish horse racing will return after a 76-day absence on Monday in a behind closed doors meeting at Naas.

Horse racing has been suspended in Ireland since 24 March because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Republic's roadmap to emerge from its coronavirus lockdown had suggested that the sport would not restart until the end of June at the earliest.

However, the date was moved forward as a result of talks between the Irish Government and Horse Racing Ireland.

A range of new protocols will be in place ensure that social distancing measures are adhered to.

Each fixture will have a dedicated Covid-19 protocol officer who will ensure that only key personnel are present at the meetings, while health and thermal temperature screening will take place on arrival.

Mandatory face coverings will be worn by most of those in attendance.

The Naas card which starts at 14:55 BST will see the Denis Hogan-trained Sceptical aim for a fourth straight win when he competes in the Woodlands Stakes.

The sprinter was bought unraced by James McAuley for just £2,800 from Godolphin last August but has improved out of all recognition following a debut third at Dundalk in October.

The Exceed And Excel gelding was hugely impressive when taking a handicap by over six lengths off a mark of 101 at the county Louth racecourse in March.

"He's been very impressive in handicaps, but will have to step up now as he's mixing in different company," said Hogan.

"We'll see how he gets on at Naas, but Ascot could still be in our plans for the King's Stand or the Diamond Jubilee."

Summer Sands will make his debut for trainer Joseph O'Brien in one of the Listed sprint races at the Naas meeting

Talented apprentice Joey Sheridan is again entrusted with the mount on Sceptical and Hogan has every confidence in the teenager.

He added: "Joey rides this horse every day and was on him the last day at Dundalk. The owners are very sweet on Joey and we all have a lot of confidence in him."

The Woodlands has attracted a strong line-up with the likes of Sergei Prokofiev and Commonwealth Cup runner-up Forever In Dreams also among the 11 declared.

The Kuroshio At Compass Stallions Committed Stakes is the other Listed sprint on a competitive card and Summer Sands makes his debut for Joseph O'Brien after being bought out of Richard Fahey's yard for 625,000 guineas at the end of last year.

There are 134 horses declared on the eight-race card.