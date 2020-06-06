Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Kameko recorded a third win in five races

Andrew Balding's Kameko stunned unbeaten favourite Pinatubo to win the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket, the first British Classic of the year.

Oisin Murphy guided the 10-1 shot through the centre on good to firm ground for a famous victory by a neck.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Wichita (15-2), ridden by Frankie Dettori, took second.

Pinatubo (5-6) was on the inside rail but finished third in a field of 15, one and a quarter lengths back.

Kameko, beaten by a neck over the same course and distance last September, won by three and a quarter lengths last time out in November.

Pinatubo beat Arizona by two lengths on soft ground over seven furlongs in the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket last time out in October, when Wichita was third.

But on a blustery, showery day at the Suffolk track, the favourite was unable to find an extra gear in his seventh race.

Celebrating his first British Classic, Murphy said: "It means the absolute world to me. It's the stuff of dreams.

"Around four furlongs he got a little bit lost but he came home really well.

"It was a gutsy performance. He hardly blew a candle out afterwards - he must have a tremendous amount of ability."

Kameko is now favourite for the Derby at Epsom on 4 July.

Balding said: "To me it looks the obvious choice. There would be a stamina doubt but there's only one way to find out."

Pinatubo's trainer Charlie Appleby, who won the Group One Coronation Cup with Ghaiyyath on Friday, said: "Pinatubo travelled well into the race when he had Frankie's horse as his target, but when he made his move he got up to their girths and just didn't go any further forward.

"Obviously I'm disappointed as it's the first time the horse has been beaten in his career, but at least he hasn't fallen out of the back of the telly.

"We'll take him home but the first impression would be to take him to the St James's Palace Stakes."