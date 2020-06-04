Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Pinatubo was a classy performer last season

Pinatubo will face 14 rivals as the British Classic season finally gets under way on Saturday with the 2,000 Guineas (15:35 BST).

Charlie Appleby's colt was unbeaten in six starts last year and ended the campaign as the highest-rated two-year-old since Celtic Swing in 1994.

Saturday's race at Newmarket has been delayed by a month because of the impact of coronavirus.

"Let's hope we can see the Pinatubo we saw as a two-year-old," said Appleby.

"Without wanting to sound too confident, he's pleasing us. He looks great, he's won on all ground conditions and more importantly he's won on that track so fortunately he ticks a lot of boxes.

"I think his asset is he's the ultimate professional. He just turns off, he's a got a great mind on him. He knows when those gates open, it's game on."

The unbeaten run for Pinatubo has included a nine-length success in the National Stakes at the Curragh and victory in the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on his final start of 2019.

As well as being set to go off as odds-on favourite for Saturday's race, he is also well fancied for the Derby, which is scheduled to be run at Epsom on 4 July.

Of his rivals, Arizona finished two lengths behind Pinatubo in the Dewhurst and he reopposes for Aidan O'Brien with Ryan Moore taking the ride.

Frankie Dettori will be on O'Brien's second string Wichita, who finished third in the Dewhurst.

O'Brien also fields New World Tapestry, who will be ridden by Adam Kirby, and the Tom Marquand-partnered Royal Dornoch.

Appleby has a second string in Al Suhail while Saeed bin Suroor fields Military March, giving Godolphin three chances.

After winning the Vertem Futurity Trophy on his final outing last season, Kameko, ridden by champion jockey Oisin Murphy and trained by Andrew Balding is well-fancied.

Kenzai Warrior was unbeaten in two runs for Roger Teal, with the Richard Hannon-trained Mums Tipple looking to bounce back after a disappointing effort in the Middle Park Stakes on his final outing last term.

Kinross was an eight-length novice winner last October before finishing fifth behind Kameko and he represents Ralph Beckett with Cepheus, Juan Elcano, Persuasion and Starcat completing the line-up.