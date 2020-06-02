Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Frankie Dettori was the clear winner at Kempton

Frankie Dettori won on his return to horse racing, leading John Gosden's Galsworthy to victory at Kempton.

The 4-5 favourite won the Maiden Stakes on Tuesday, comfortably beating Jazz Party and Persian Beauty - a day after the resumption of racing at Newcastle.

Dettori said the three-year-old Galsworthy "went a bit slow" but pulled ahead in the final stretch.

"He did everything I asked him to and I suspect he will improve again on fitness," he added.

Dettori is set to renew his partnership with Stradivarius in Friday's Coronation Cup before taking Classic mounts on Saturday and Sunday as racing steps up a level with the four-day Guineas Festival at Newmarket.

He said: "In two days' time I have Stradivarius and then the 2000 Guineas and 1000 Guineas, then two weeks today we have Royal Ascot.

"It's all happening now. We usually have a stop-start season, but now it is full on.

"I hated it (the break from racing) like everybody else. We are the first to start. At the moment I've seen everything running smoothly and long may that continue.

"It is the start of sport - we are a non-contact sport and it's great we are able to start."