Horse Racing resumed when Newcastle hosted a meeting behind closed doors on 1 June

Welsh courses and the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) have announced racing will resume behind closed doors in Wales.

The first fixture is scheduled for Monday, 15 June at Chepstow racecourse.

Racing will resume at Bangor-on-Dee in July while Ffos Las is due to reopen in October.

"Ensuring racing gets up and running in all three nations of Britain has been a priority of the BHA in recent weeks," said BHA chief executive Nick Rust.

The guidelines detail who is permitted to attend the racecourse during these early stages of resumption.

All are subject to a three-stage screening process, including an online education test, a health questionnaire and temperature checks on arrival.

Social distancing officers on racecourses will ensure compliance with Welsh Government regulations around social distancing.

"We look to maintain our nationwide footprint, and provide opportunities for trainers based in devolved administrations," said Rust.

"The focus of our plans is on returning safely and I believe the public can be reassured by the measures we have put in place.

"Our participants have made sure they understand all that will be asked of them when they attend a meeting. Their priority, like ours, is to ensure continued observance of social distancing rules and prevent the virus spreading."

Executive director at Chepstow and Ffos Las Racecourses, Phil Bell added: "There will be a lot of work to do for everyone to adapt the way we run race meetings and meet the stringent safety requirements that have been set out by BHA.

"We are very much looking forward to meeting the challenge and getting back to work."