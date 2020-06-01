Zodiakos wins first race as British horse racing returns after coronavirus suspension

Zodiakos, trained by Roger Fell and ridden by Jimmy Sullivan, created history as the first winner on British horse racing's resumption after a 76-day break because of coronavirus.

The Newcastle card was the first since the UK government cleared the sport to resume, subject to guidelines.

The 22-1 chance edged out stablemate Al Ozzdi, the mount of champion all-weather jockey Ben Curtis.

Zodiakos has been declared to run again at Newcastle on Thursday.

