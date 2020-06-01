Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Zodiakos, trained by Roger Fell and ridden by Jimmy Sullivan, created history as the first winner on British horse racing's resumption after a 76-day break because of coronavirus.

The Newcastle card was the first since the UK government cleared the sport to resume, subject to guidelines.

The 22-1 chance edged out stablemate Al Ozzdi, the mount of champion all-weather jockey Ben Curtis.

Zodiakos has been declared to run again at Newcastle on Thursday.

