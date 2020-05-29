Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Fixtures last took place on 17 March at Wetherby behind closed doors

Newcastle will be the first British racecourse to host fixtures when racing resumes, pending "official confirmation from the UK Government", on Monday.

Racing in Britain has been suspended since 17 March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) said "the long break is nearly over" and that it was "counting down the hours to the return of racing".

A 10-race fixture is planned for Newcastle's all-weather track.

The BHA has proposed a total of 18 meetings in the first eight days once the season resumes.

Flat racing's first two Classics, the 2,000 Guineas and 1,000 Guineas, are scheduled to be held at Newmarket on 6 and 7 June.