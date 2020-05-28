Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Spectators will not be allowed when racing resumes at Musselburgh

Musselburgh will stage its first races since February with closed-doors meetings on 30 June and 1 July.

Racing in Britain has been suspended since 17 March but fixtures are scheduled to resume on Monday.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has allocated 24 meetings to Scottish courses across June, July and August pending Scottish government approval.

As well as those opening two dates, Musselburgh will host racing on 10 July, 30 July (evening) and 26 August.

"The public can have confidence in our ability to race behind closed doors as safely as possible when the government allows more industries back to work," said Delly Innes of Scottish Racing.

"As a highly regulated industry we have considerable experience of keeping any potential health and safety risks to an absolute minimum.

"We are fully prepared to stage race meetings in a strictly controlled environment once they decide the time is right to resume racing."